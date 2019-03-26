Swarzak (shoulder) threw an inning in a minor-league game last week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's the latest step for Swarzak as he battles back from his chronic shoulder issues. His exact timetable for a 2019 debut remains unclear, but the veteran is at least remaining free of setbacks and appears to be trending toward activation at some point in the first several weeks of the season.

