Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Nails down first save
Swarzak struck out one in 0.2 innings Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Angels.
It looked like Marco Gonzales might finish this one himself, but after the southpaw faded in the ninth inning and put two runners aboard, Swarzak was brought in and got the job done. The veteran reliever had only six career saves coming into 2019, but with Hunter Strickland (lat) sidelined until at least June, Swarzak may well be the M's top choice as closer.
