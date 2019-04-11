Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Picks up win
Swarzak (1-0) walked one and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning to record the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Royals.
After getting the final two outs of the eighth inning in a tie game, the right-hander watched Mitch Haniger swat a solo shot in the top of the ninth before handing things over to Roenis Elias for the save. Swarzak remains the top option in the M's bullpen, but that role won't be exclusively limited to ninth-inning duty.
