Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Placed on injured list
Swarzak (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak won't be ready for the Mariners' season-opening two-game series against Oakland in Japan on Wednesday and Thursday, but he could still be ready when the bulk of the regular season begins. Hunter Strickland appears to be the Mariners' closer for now.
