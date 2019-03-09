Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Progressing to live BP soon
Swarzak (shoulder) emerged from back-to-back bullpen sessions this week without issue and will soon progress to throwing live batting practice, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais delivered the positive progress report Friday, with the news further corroborating that Swarzak appears on track for some spring work before the Mariners open the regular season March 20 in Japan. The veteran right-hander could play a valuable role in a bullpen that traded away closer Edwin Diaz this offseason, especially considering Hunter Strickland, who has limited experience as a closer overall, appears to be the only other viable ninth-inning option on staff at the moment.
