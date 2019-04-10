Swarzak allowed one hit and struck out one batter to record his second save of the season Tuesday against the Royals.

Swarzak was called upon to preserve a three-run lead in the ninth inning. He prevailed, allowing only a two-out single and has now converted each of his two save chances this season. Having earned both of the team's save opportunities since being activated from the IL on April 2, it appears he is the Mariners primary closer for the time being.