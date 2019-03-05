Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Resumes throwing
Swarzak (shoulder) has started throwing bullpen sessions, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Swarzak battled injuries last season while struggling to a 6.15 ERA in 26.1 innings. He's theoretically in contention for saves in Seattle despite that, as the team lacks proven closers and his 2.33 ERA in his most recent healthy season in 2017 is as good as anything on the resume of any other Mariners reliever. The 33-year-old carried shoulder discomfort into camp, though, so his delayed start could hurt his chances, leaving Hunter Strickland the likely favorite.
