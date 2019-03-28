Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Return drawing closer
Swarzak (shoulder) continues to throw in minor-league games this week and could be ready to join the team for the beginning of their first road trip April 4, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak's long-term right shoulder soreness apparently continues to subside, as the veteran has been able to pitch in multiple games without setbacks. The announcement of an actual potential return date is the latest sign of the progress Swarzak seems to be making, and further confirmation of whether that estimate remains accurate should come at some point next week.
