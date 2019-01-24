Swarzak will take things slow in spring training, though he's still expected to be ready for the start of the season, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It's unclear if Swarzak is dealing with any sort of injury or if the Mariners are simply looking to monitor the veteran's workload after he battled shoulder and oblique issues in 2018. Swarzak is a candidate to take over as Seattle's closer in 2019, along with Hunter Strickland.