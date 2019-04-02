Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Solid bullpen ahead of activation
Swarzak (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and is on track to be activated Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The bullpen session was seemingly the last hurdle Swarzak needed to clear before getting a green light for activation. The veteran right-hander logged four outings in minor-league games while the Mariners were in Japan for their season-opening series against the Athletics. He'll look to help provide reinforcement to a relief corps that will be missing closer Hunter Strickland (lat) for an extended period.
