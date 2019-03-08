Swarzak (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swarzak continues to strengthen the right shoulder that essentially his derailed his 2018 season with the Mets. The right-hander still appears to be some time away from jumping into game action, but his experience could certainly serve a revamped Mariners bullpen well once he's fully healthy.

