Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Successful bullpen Thursday
Swarzak (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak continues to strengthen the right shoulder that essentially his derailed his 2018 season with the Mets. The right-hander still appears to be some time away from jumping into game action, but his experience could certainly serve a revamped Mariners bullpen well once he's fully healthy.
