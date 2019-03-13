Mariners' Anthony Swarzak: Throws bullpen session
Swarzak (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at the team's Peoria Complex on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Johns reports Swarzak will open the season on the injured list, but that the veteran could be pitching in games in Arizona by the end of March while the Mariners are kicking off the 2019 campaign versus the Athletics in Japan. Along with Hunter Strickland, Swarzak is expected to help fill the ninth-inning void created by the offseason departure of Edwin Diaz to the Mets, but he's still in the process of making up for lost time after shoulder problems forced a late start to his spring.
