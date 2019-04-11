Swarzak is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He has pitched in back-to-back games, picking up a win and a save, and will therefore be unavailable for this day game. Roenis Elias, who would have probably been next in line for saves, is also unavailable, so Corey Gearrin might be called upon if a save situation arises Thursday.