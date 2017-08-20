Miranda (8-6) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rays.

Miranda was provided seven runs by the Mariners' offense, and although he gave up a pair of homers, he was able to earn his eighth victory of the season. This was the first time in four outings that he's allowed fewer than four runs, and with a 4.78 ERA, he's a low-upside fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Yankees.