Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Could lose rotation spot after blowup
MIranda may wind up losing his rotation spot to Andrew Moore, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Miranda is "running on fumes" according to manager Scott Servais. Moore pitched six innings of relief and allowed just one run and struck out seven after Miranda was trounced for four runs on six hits over just 1.2 innings to start Monday's game against the Rangers. Miranda may get sent to the bullpen, but it's also possible that after 158 innings, his season might be over. If so, he'll finish with an 8-7 record and a 4.90 ERA.
