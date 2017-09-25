Miranda, who gave up five earned runs on four hits and a walk over an inning in his most recent appearance versus the Indians on Saturday, could log additional relief outings during the season's final week, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

The Cuban southpaw has sputtered over his last six starts, generating a 6.81 ERA and allowing 11 home runs and a .383 wOBA in 37 innings during that span. Miranda has allowed a majors-high 37 round trippers overall while making a team-high 29 starts. Manager Scott Servais has already determined that Miranda won't log another start, but he also doesn't want to shut him down altogether for the final week, hence the possibility of him making a couple of relief appearances as the season winds down.