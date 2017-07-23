Miranda gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees.

Miranda was wholly average in this one, and it would have been enough for him to pick up his eighth win of the season if his bullpen had not surrendered three runs before the game went into extra innings. This was his third straight start where Miranda failed to get out of the sixth inning. His next start comes Friday at home against the Mets.