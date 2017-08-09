Miranda was tagged for six runs on five hits and a pair of walks over five innings against the A's on Tuesday. He struck out six.

The 27-year-old righty didn't factor into the decision thanks to a come-from-behind win in extra innings by the Mariners. That's fortunate for him, as he was knocked around hard, with two homers factoring heavily into the scoring against Miranda. While Miranda has generally done a good job of keeping runners off base -- he owns a rock-solid 1.15 WHIP -- his extreme flyballing ways have led to a stunning 29 homers allowed this season. That tendency has been especially pronounced over the last couple months, as Miranda has surrendered 18 of those homers over his last 10 starts (58 innings). At this point, you're better off lining up sluggers against him in DFS than actually using Miranda in most fantasy formats.