Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Headed to minors
The Mariners optioned Miranda to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Though he'll begin the season in the minors, Miranda could rejoin the big club to fill the vacancy in its rotation April 11, when the Mariners would first require a fifth starter. Even if Miranda receives the appointment, he may not stick around for long after proving highly ineffective while occupying a starting role for Seattle much of last season. The left-hander posted a 5.12 ERA and ceded 37 home runs in 160 frames in 2017.
