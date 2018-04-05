Miranda will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma and take the hill when the Mariners first require a fifth starter April 11 against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

There had been some thought coming out of spring training that Erasmo Ramirez (lat) might be ready to return from the disabled list to join the rotation April 11, but manager Scott Servais essentially dismissed that notion after the right-hander tossed a simulated game Tuesday. Though Ramirez came out of the outing without any issues, Servais said the pitcher would be capped at around 35 pitches in a rehab assignment over the weekend and build up to 75-to-80 pitches over at least two starts to follow before coming off the DL, likely toward the end of April. That seemingly puts Miranda in line for at least two turns in the rotation, which may make him worthy of a short-term pickup in AL-only formats where he's available.