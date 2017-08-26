Miranda (8-6) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three across 4.2 scoreless innings but received no decision Friday against the Yankees.

Miranda was very effective in keeping the Mariners in the game, but he was pulled after throwing 99 pitches. After allowing 17 earned runs over 20.1 innings in his previous four starts this month, he turned in his first decent performance since June 30. Based on his body of work, he provides little upside as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Orioles.