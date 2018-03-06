Miranda could open the season as the Mariners' fifth starter if Erasmo Ramirez (lat) isn't ready for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

At this point, it seems like Ramirez won't be ready for Opening Day, but the Mariners don't actually need a fifth starter for the first couple weeks of the season due to the placement of their off-days. The Mariners could still opt to go with a five-man rotation, however, which could open the door for Miranda to crack the rotation once again. The southpaw struggled last season to the tune of a 5.12 ERA, but he's shown some improvement in two spring starts and could boost his stock with a few more good appearances. Andrew Moore would also be in the conversation for the final rotation spot.