Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Mows down 10 in no-decision
Miranda didn't factor into the decision Friday versus the Mets but racked up 10 strikeouts while allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, a walk and a wild pitch over six innings.
The Cuban southpaw was impressive once again at home, where he's generated just a .199 average against in 72.2 innings this season. However, he was done in by the long ball against a pair of same-handed sluggers, with Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto taking him deep in the first and third innings, respectively. The 10 strikeouts were a career high for the 28-year-old, but he'll finish off July without having notched a decision in four starts, while also having generated an unsightly 6.55 ERA. He'll look to record his first win since June 30 when he does battle with the Rangers on the road next Wednesday.
