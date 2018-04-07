Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Notches win in minors Friday
Miranda, who's slated to start next Wednesday's game against the Royals, recorded five strikeouts and allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in High-A Modesto's win over the 7-5 win over Lancaster on Friday.
The lefty was done in by a couple of errors, including one of his own doing. The appearance was essentially a tuneup for next Wednesday's outing at the big-league level, when Miranda will look to start building on a mixed-bag 2017 campaign that saw him post an 8-7 record that was offset by a bloated 5.12 ERA.
