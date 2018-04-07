Miranda, who's slated to start next Wednesday's game against the Royals, recorded five strikeouts and allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in High-A Modesto's win over the 7-5 win over Lancaster on Friday.

The lefty was done in by a couple of errors, including one of his own doing. The appearance was essentially a tuneup for next Wednesday's outing at the big-league level, when Miranda will look to start building on a mixed-bag 2017 campaign that saw him post an 8-7 record that was offset by a bloated 5.12 ERA.