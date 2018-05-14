Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Presumably out of running for Wednesday callup
Miranda, who notched his third minor-league victory Sunday in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento, is no longer a candidate to be called up to the Mariners for a Wednesday spot start.
The Cuban southpaw threw 105 pitches, allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks over five innings while also recording three strikeouts. The fact he took the mound and put in a robust workload takes Miranda out of the running as a candidate to fill the Mariners' need for a Wednesday spot starter versus the Rangers, considering he'd be taking the mound on an untenable two days rest.
More News
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Struggling back in Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Optioned to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Allows one earned run Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Called up ahead of start•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Set for April 17 start•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Unlikely for spot start this week•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...