Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Role uncertain heading into spring
Miranda is competing for a spot in the back end of the team's rotation this spring, but will likely wind up being utilized as a depth piece out of the Mariners' bullpen in 2018, Shannon Drayer of mynorthwest.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais said that Miranda needs to work on secondary pitches after giving up 37 home runs in 160 innings last year. The southpaw started 29 games for the team in 2017 but was moved into a relief role in mid-September after struggling during the latter stages of the campaign. Marco Gonzales seems to have the inside track for the final spot in the rotation, which will leave Miranda and Andrew Moore on the outside looking in. If that is the case, expect to see Miranda as a middle reliever for the 2018 season.
