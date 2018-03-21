Miranda's chances of opening the season as the fifth starter increased with the Monday demotion of Rob Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Miranda has done it before," manager Scott Servais said. "He's the guy with the experience. He's the guy that will probably get the first shot at coming up and filling that spot."

The experience Servais refers to primarily comes in the form of a 31-game sample with the Mariners in 2017, one in which Miranda compiled an 8-7 record, 5.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. With Erasmo Ramirez still recovering from a lat injury, the spot apparently has a high likelihood of going to the left-hander, who probably won't be on the initial iteration of the 25-man roster since the Mariners won't need a fifth starter until April 11.