Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Rotation chances improved with Whalen demotion
Miranda's chances of opening the season as the fifth starter increased with the Monday demotion of Rob Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Miranda has done it before," manager Scott Servais said. "He's the guy with the experience. He's the guy that will probably get the first shot at coming up and filling that spot."
The experience Servais refers to primarily comes in the form of a 31-game sample with the Mariners in 2017, one in which Miranda compiled an 8-7 record, 5.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. With Erasmo Ramirez still recovering from a lat injury, the spot apparently has a high likelihood of going to the left-hander, who probably won't be on the initial iteration of the 25-man roster since the Mariners won't need a fifth starter until April 11.
More News
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Takes positive step in latest start•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Adds slider to repertoire•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: May crack rotation to start season•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Role uncertain heading into spring•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Could see more relief appearances over final week•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Loses rotation spot•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...