Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Serves up three homers in Wednesday's loss
Miranda (7-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits (three homers) while striking out five batters across 5.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
Miranda has been hurt by the long ball all season, and the three round trippers he conceded raise his season total to a major-league leading 27 allowed in 22 starts (126.2 innings). He owns an unsightly 6.51 ERA and is winless over his previous five starts (dating back to June 30), though he has compiled 29 strikeouts over 27 innings during that span. The 28-year-old will look to turn things around in his next scheduled start against the Athletics on Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Mows down 10 in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Doesn't factor in decision•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Bailed out by offense again•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Allows six runs to Royals•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Tosses seven-inning gem Friday•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Start moved to Friday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...