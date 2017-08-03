Miranda (7-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits (three homers) while striking out five batters across 5.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Miranda has been hurt by the long ball all season, and the three round trippers he conceded raise his season total to a major-league leading 27 allowed in 22 starts (126.2 innings). He owns an unsightly 6.51 ERA and is winless over his previous five starts (dating back to June 30), though he has compiled 29 strikeouts over 27 innings during that span. The 28-year-old will look to turn things around in his next scheduled start against the Athletics on Tuesday.