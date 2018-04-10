Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Set for April 17 start
Miranda, whose opportunity for an April 11 spot start was nullified after the Mariners adjusted their starting rotation, is now scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to face the Astros on April 17, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
As currently scheduled, Miranda would be starting the second game of the four-game set versus Houston. It was believed at one point that Erasmo Ramirez (lat) might be ready to make his 2018 debut by that date, but the Mariners will continue to bring him along slowly, creating a need for Miranda to fill the No. 5 role for the time being when necessary.
