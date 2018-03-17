Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Takes positive step in latest start
Miranda (1-0) allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk over four innings in a 6-2 Cactus League win over the Athletics on Thursday. He struck out four.
Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman combined to tag Miranda for a trio of two-baggers, with the latter's pair of doubles leading to both of the runs the southpaw allowed. He was otherwise sharp during what was a spring-high amount of innings, notching four whiffs for the second straight outing. Miranda remains in contention for the fifth and final spot in the rotation to open the season, and Thursday's outing figures to have helped his case.
