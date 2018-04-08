Miranda isn't expected to be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Wednesday against the Royals after the Mariners adjusted their rotation following a postponement Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

After inclement weather in Minnesota prevented Marco Gonzales from taking the hill Sunday, he'll simply be pushed back a day in the schedule and start Monday against the Royals, with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton set to start the final two games of the series. Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Mariners will be able to keep all four of their starting pitchers on their normal rest until April 17 against the Astros. That date now looks like the Miranda's new target for rejoining the big club, though those plans could change if Erasmo Ramirez (lat) is ready to come off the disabled list by that time.