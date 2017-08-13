Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Winless streak continues
Miranda (7-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits across 4.2 innings Sunday to the Angels. He issued a whopping six walks and struck out six.
The six free passes are an anomaly, as Miranda hadn't walked more than two in an outing since June 10, but the fact remains that he hasn't landed in the win column in seven straight starts. After recording five wins in a row from April 28 to June 4, Miranda has cooled off considerably, as his 4.75 ERA will attest. With James Paxton (pectoral) and Felix Hernandez (shoulder) sidelined for several more weeks, Miranda is technically the best arm in the Mariners' rotation right now, but he's probably worth avoiding if possible given the team's inconsistency.
