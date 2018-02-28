Mariners' Art Warren: Day-to-day with hip issue
Warren is dealing with a hip issue but is expected to get into game action this weekend, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Warren is sadly one of the Mariners' better real-life prospects, but as a reliever who has not yet reached Double-A, he carries little fantasy relevance. Last year he posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 64.2 innings at High-A.
