Mariners' Art Warren: Heads to Triple-A
Warren was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Warren was in camp competing from a bullpen spot but won't fill one on Opening Day. He skipped the Triple-A level last season to throw 5.1 scoreless innings in the big leagues.
