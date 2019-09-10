Warren (groin) has been reinstated from the 7-day injured list, and his contract has been selected from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Warren had been dealing with a groin strain earlier in the month, but he's returned to health and will get an opportunity to make his major-league debut. He's in line for a bullpen role after posting an impressive 1.71 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 41:13 K:BB over 31.2 innings this season with the Travelers.