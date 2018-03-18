Mariners' Art Warren: Moved to minor-league camp
Warren was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Warren appeared in four games (four innings) this spring, picking up two saves along the way. However, during his brief showing he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks. It remains to be seen if Warren will begin the season at High-A Modesto or Double-A Arkansas. Last season, Warren tossed 64.2 innings over 43 games and logged an ERA and WHIP of 3.06 and 1.29, respectively.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...