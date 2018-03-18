Warren was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Warren appeared in four games (four innings) this spring, picking up two saves along the way. However, during his brief showing he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks. It remains to be seen if Warren will begin the season at High-A Modesto or Double-A Arkansas. Last season, Warren tossed 64.2 innings over 43 games and logged an ERA and WHIP of 3.06 and 1.29, respectively.