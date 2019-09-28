Mariners' Art Warren: Nabs first win
Warren (1-0) was credited with his first victory in a win over the Athletics on Friday, firing a perfect ninth inning.
Warren did not record a strikeout but got through his frame on an efficient nine pitches, and he subsequently notched his first major-league win when J.P. Crawford hit a game-winning RBI double in the home half of the frame. The 26-year-old right-hander has yet to be scored on over his first five big-league appearances and has allowed just a single hit and one walk over that span.
