Mariners' Art Warren: Picks up save Sunday
Warren (hip) earned the save Sunday while tossing the ninth inning against the White Sox.
Warren had been out with a hip injury, but was able to make a return and pitch a perfect inning. He'll look to see more action as spring training continues, although it seems highly unlikely that he'll make the big league roster. Look for Warren to begin the season at either High-A Modesto or Double-A Arkansas.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...