Mariners' Art Warren: Picks up save
Warren (hip) thew 1.0 inning and earned the save Sunday against the Red Sox.
Warren had been out with a hip injury, but was able to make a return and pitch a perfect inning. He'll look to see more action as spring training continues, although it seems highly unlikely that he'll make the big league roster. Look for Warren to begin the season at either High-A Modesto or Double-A Arkansas
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...