Warren (hip) thew 1.0 inning and earned the save Sunday against the Red Sox.

Warren had been out with a hip injury, but was able to make a return and pitch a perfect inning. He'll look to see more action as spring training continues, although it seems highly unlikely that he'll make the big league roster. Look for Warren to begin the season at either High-A Modesto or Double-A Arkansas

