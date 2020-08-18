site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Art Warren: Recalled by Mariners
Aug 18, 2020
Warren was called up by the Mariners on Tuesday.
Warren has never pitched at the Triple-A level, but he made the jump to the big leagues last season and threw 5.1 scoreless innings after posting a 1.71 ERA in 31.2 frames for Double-A Arkansas. Mallex Smith was optioned in a corresponding move.
