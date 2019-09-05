Warren threw off a mound Wednesday as he continues his rehab from a groin strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Warren landed on the 7-day injured list Aug. 21 after suffering the groin strain but appears to be nearing his return. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a productive season with Double-A Arkansas, posting a 1.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB over 31.2 innings.