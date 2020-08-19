site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-art-warren-shipped-to-alternate-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Art Warren: Shipped to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Warren was optioned to Seattle's alternate camp site Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Warren spent just one day with the big club and went unused Tuesday against the Dodgers. Braden Bishop was summoned to the big-league roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.