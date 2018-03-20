Mariners' Ashton Goudeau: Traded to Mariners
Goudeau was traded to the Mariners from the Royals on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
It's yet to be announced who the Mariners are sending to the Royals in exchange for Goudeau. Goudeau spent much of the 2017 season on the disabled list and was limited to 21 games (57 innings) at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. In that time he logged a 5.37 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...