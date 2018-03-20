Mariners' Ashton Goudeau: Traded to Mariners

Goudeau was traded to the Mariners from the Royals on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

It's yet to be announced who the Mariners are sending to the Royals in exchange for Goudeau. Goudeau spent much of the 2017 season on the disabled list and was limited to 21 games (57 innings) at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. In that time he logged a 5.37 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.