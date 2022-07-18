The Mariners have selected Izzi with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Izzi, a 6-foot-3 prep right-hander from Illinois, throws from a higher arm slot, yet he showed an ability to comfortably throw strikes and repeat his delivery. His heater has already been clocked at up to 97 miles per hour, and he complements the pitch well with a low-80s slider that already looks like a solid offering and a low-80s changeup that showed some improvement during his final year of high school ball.