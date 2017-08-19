Tolliver signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tolliver was released by the the Astros last weekend, and the Mariners will add him as organizational bullpen depth. He has a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 career MLB innings, but was awful at Triple-A this year, posting a 7.13 ERA and more walks (33) than strikeouts (28) in 35.1 innings.