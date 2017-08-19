Play

Tolliver signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tolliver was released by the the Astros last weekend, and the Mariners will add him as organizational bullpen depth. He has a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 career MLB innings, but was awful at Triple-A this year, posting a 7.13 ERA and more walks (33) than strikeouts (28) in 35.1 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast