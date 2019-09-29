Play

Adams (knee) has been unable to undergo ACL surgery on his left knee due to the discovery of a blood clot in his left calf, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The clot is a byproduct of the knee injury, and Adams is already on blood-thinning medication to address the issue. The right-handed reliever will fly home to Florida on Monday and expects to have the surgery in about "a week or two" once doctors provide clearance for the procedure.

