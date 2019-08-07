Adams (shoulder) continues to ramp up his throwing program, but there's no firm timetable for when he'll begin a rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Adams has been sidelined since July 4, so he'll presumably require multiple appearances in the minors before being deemed ready for activation. The right-handed reliever has already experienced one setback related to scar tissue in his shoulder, however, so the Mariners may be particularly cautious with the pace of his recovery.