Adams (knee) is throwing regularly at the Mariners' spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever is working out in Peoria instead of the team's alternate training site in Tacoma so as not to count against the 60-man player pool. Adams' recovery from October knee surgery could be nearing its end, considering it's been reported he's been close to activation in recent weeks. However, he'll likely need to transition to Tacoma and face live hitters before he's deemed ready to jump into action.