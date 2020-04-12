Mariners' Austin Adams: Could be healthy for season start
GM Jerry Dipoto said Saturday that Adams (knee) may be healthy when play begins for 2020, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old resumed throwing in March the same day spring training was suspended, and he's continued his rehab from knee surgery away from the Mariners' spring facility. Adams has also been running at 100 percent in 30-yard sprints, so it appears he's mostly rebuilding his endurance for once the season resumes. The right-hander appeared in 30 games between Washington and Seattle last season, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB with 10 holds over 32 innings.
