Adams (knee) could be activated for the Mariners' upcoming road trip, which begins Aug. 10 against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Adams is working his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL, a procedure he underwent back in September. The league's COVID-19 protocols make it difficult for players to get work in during a road trip while not on the roster, but it's possible Adams is ready to go before the team departs.